Loncor Gold (TSE:LN) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Loncor Gold Inc. (TSE:LN – Get Free Report) shares traded down 2.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.34 and last traded at C$0.34. 4,800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 25,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.35.

Loncor Gold Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.32 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of C$52.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.50 and a beta of 1.21.

About Loncor Gold

Loncor Gold Inc, a gold exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal projects in the Ngayu greenstone belt in the northeast of the Democratic Republic of the Congo. It explores for gold and platinum deposits. The company holds 84.68% interest in the Adumbi project, which consist of two mining licenses covering an area of 361 square kilometers located within the Archaean Ngayu Greenstone Belt in the Ituri and Haut Uele provinces in northeastern Congo.

