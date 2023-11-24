London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG) Insider Martin Brand Purchases 37,329 Shares

London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG – Get Free Report) insider Martin Brand acquired 37,329 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of £101.23 ($126.65) per share, with a total value of £3,778,814.67 ($4,727,655.04).

On Monday, September 11th, Martin Brand sold 14,966,652 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 7,950 ($99.46), for a total value of £1,189,848,834 ($1,488,613,579.38).

On Wednesday, September 6th, Martin Brand sold 4,666,633 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 216 ($2.70), for a total value of £10,079,927.28 ($12,610,943.68).

London Stock Exchange Group Stock Down 0.4 %

LSEG opened at GBX 8,850 ($110.72) on Friday. London Stock Exchange Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 7,052 ($88.23) and a 1-year high of GBX 8,970 ($112.22). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 8,335.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 8,340.44. The company has a market capitalization of £46.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7,307.44, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.08.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LSEG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of London Stock Exchange Group from £100 ($125.11) to £104 ($130.11) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a £102 ($127.61) price target on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on London Stock Exchange Group from £100 ($125.11) to £105 ($131.36) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, London Stock Exchange Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of £100.44 ($125.66).

London Stock Exchange Group plc operates as a financial markets infrastructure and data provider primarily in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-traded products, and foreign exchange markets through the London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, FXall, Matching, and Tradeweb.

