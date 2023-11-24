LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Shares Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 164,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,274 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.22% of LPL Financial worth $35,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LPLA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 218,199.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 95,191,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,577,580,000 after acquiring an additional 95,148,049 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 92.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,283,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $867,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063,212 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,799,000. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 1,264.4% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 847,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $184,296,000 after acquiring an additional 785,347 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $117,183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

LPL Financial Trading Down 0.6 %

LPLA opened at $226.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.91. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.00 and a 1-year high of $257.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $229.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.01.

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 60.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 15.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $260.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $232.00 to $233.00 in a report on Sunday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $282.00 to $284.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.90.

View Our Latest Research Report on LPL Financial

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Aneri Jambusaria sold 1,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.37, for a total value of $429,174.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,710.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Aneri Jambusaria sold 1,930 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.37, for a total transaction of $429,174.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,710.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 353 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.03, for a total transaction of $88,260.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,475,376.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,583 shares of company stock valued at $3,017,039. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About LPL Financial

(Free Report)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.