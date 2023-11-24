Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) Shares Down 2.3%

Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 2.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.26 and last traded at $1.26. 1,792,285 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 24,316,691 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $2.50 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Lumen Technologies from $2.75 to $2.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Lumen Technologies from $2.50 to $1.80 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Lumen Technologies from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lumen Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.09.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on LUMN

Lumen Technologies Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.90.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.15). Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.25% and a negative net margin of 76.63%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lumen Technologies

In related news, CEO Kathleen E. Johnson bought 1,000,000 shares of Lumen Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.97 per share, for a total transaction of $970,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,148,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,994,134.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Kathleen E. Johnson bought 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.97 per share, for a total transaction of $970,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,148,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,994,134.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher Stansbury purchased 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.10 per share, for a total transaction of $550,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 1,570,000 shares of company stock worth $1,618,000. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lumen Technologies

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the first quarter worth $5,461,500,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 327.7% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 6,766 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 5,184 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 359.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 6,160 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, DC Investments Management LLC bought a new position in Lumen Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

About Lumen Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.