LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) Stock Rating Lowered by UBS Group

UBS Group cut shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Barclays downgraded LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, CLSA initiated coverage on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They set a buy rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $890.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS LVMUY opened at $155.30 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.26. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 1 year low of $138.11 and a 1 year high of $200.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $1.1958 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne operates as a luxury goods company worldwide. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Clos des Lambrays, Château d'Yquem, Dom Pérignon, Ruinart, Moët & Chandon, Hennessy, Veuve Clicquot, Château Galoupet, Ardbeg, Château Cheval Blanc, Glenmorangie, Krug, Mercier, Chandon, Cape Mentelle, Joseph Phelps, Newton Vineyard, Cloudy Bay, Belvedere, Terrazas de los Andes, Bodega Numanthia, Cheval des Andes, Woodinville, Ao Yun, Clos19, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Eminente brands; and fashion and leather products under the Loewe, Moynat, Louis Vuitton, Berluti, RIMOWA, Patou, Loro Piana, FENDI, Celine, Christian Dior, Emilio Pucci, Givenchy, Kenzo, and Marc Jacobs brands.

