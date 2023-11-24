LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,492 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,112 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $5,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 5.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 91,145 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,557,000 after purchasing an additional 4,685 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.2% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 121,590 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 13.7% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 41,013 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,851,000 after acquiring an additional 4,935 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 600.3% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 10,421 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 8,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,286,000. 91.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.56, for a total value of $975,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,865,902.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $104.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $112.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $99.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.07.

LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance

NYSE:LYB opened at $94.96 on Friday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $79.20 and a 52 week high of $102.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.49. The company has a market capitalization of $30.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.19.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.43. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.53%. The business had revenue of $10.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 24th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is presently 71.63%.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Further Reading

