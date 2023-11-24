M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) Hits New 52-Week High at $105.96

M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $105.96 and last traded at $105.07, with a volume of 48621 shares. The stock had previously closed at $104.70.

MHO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of M/I Homes from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of M/I Homes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 6.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 2.07.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $4.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.27 by $0.55. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 22.47% and a net margin of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 17.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in shares of M/I Homes during the third quarter worth $82,185,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in M/I Homes by 219.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 700,737 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,209,000 after acquiring an additional 481,461 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in M/I Homes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,909,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 231.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 396,480 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,569,000 after purchasing an additional 276,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of M/I Homes in the 1st quarter worth $16,311,000. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments. It also designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers under the M/I Homes brand name.

