Mainz Biomed (NASDAQ:MYNZ) PT Lowered to $5.00

Mainz Biomed (NASDAQ:MYNZ – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by HC Wainwright from $9.00 to $5.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Mainz Biomed’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.67) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.19) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.86) EPS.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Mainz Biomed in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th.

Get Mainz Biomed alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Mainz Biomed

Mainz Biomed Stock Down 0.9 %

Mainz Biomed Company Profile

NASDAQ:MYNZ opened at $1.14 on Monday. Mainz Biomed has a 1-year low of $1.05 and a 1-year high of $9.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.66.

(Get Free Report)

Mainz Biomed N.V., a molecular genetics cancer diagnostic company, develops in-vitro diagnostic (IVD) and research use only tests for clinical diagnostics. It offers ColoAlert, a colorectal cancer screening stool-based deoxyribonucleic acid test; and PancAlert, a product candidate for a pancreatic cancer screening test.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mainz Biomed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mainz Biomed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.