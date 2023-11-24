Mainz Biomed (NASDAQ:MYNZ) Stock Rating Lowered by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Mainz Biomed (NASDAQ:MYNZ – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price target on Mainz Biomed from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday.

Mainz Biomed Stock Down 0.9 %

About Mainz Biomed

MYNZ opened at $1.14 on Tuesday. Mainz Biomed has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $9.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.38 and a 200 day moving average of $3.66.

Mainz Biomed N.V., a molecular genetics cancer diagnostic company, develops in-vitro diagnostic (IVD) and research use only tests for clinical diagnostics. It offers ColoAlert, a colorectal cancer screening stool-based deoxyribonucleic acid test; and PancAlert, a product candidate for a pancreatic cancer screening test.

