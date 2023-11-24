Mainz Biomed (NASDAQ:MYNZ) Stock Rating Lowered by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Mainz Biomed (NASDAQ:MYNZ – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports.
Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price target on Mainz Biomed from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday.
Mainz Biomed Stock Down 0.9 %
About Mainz Biomed
Mainz Biomed N.V., a molecular genetics cancer diagnostic company, develops in-vitro diagnostic (IVD) and research use only tests for clinical diagnostics. It offers ColoAlert, a colorectal cancer screening stool-based deoxyribonucleic acid test; and PancAlert, a product candidate for a pancreatic cancer screening test.
