Manolete Partners (LON:MANO) Stock Price Up 3.2%

Manolete Partners Plc (LON:MANO – Get Free Report) was up 3.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 162.40 ($2.03) and last traded at GBX 160 ($2.00). Approximately 4,048 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 13,204 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 155 ($1.94).

Manolete Partners Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 159.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 195.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.46, a current ratio of 7.25 and a quick ratio of 6.25. The stock has a market cap of £76.58 million, a P/E ratio of 4,187.50 and a beta of 0.88.

About Manolete Partners

Manolete Partners Plc operates as an insolvency litigation financing company in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in the acquisition and funding of insolvency litigation cases. Manolete Partners Plc was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

