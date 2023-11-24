ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Shares Sold by Capital World Investors

Capital World Investors cut its stake in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,965,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 679,830 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned approximately 0.08% of ManpowerGroup worth $314,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MAN. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in ManpowerGroup by 1.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 182,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,055,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the 2nd quarter worth $3,364,000. Moran Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 5.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHE LLC grew its position in ManpowerGroup by 2.0% during the first quarter. GHE LLC now owns 10,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MAN has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. TheStreet cut shares of ManpowerGroup from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $88.00 to $79.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.29.

ManpowerGroup Price Performance

Shares of MAN stock opened at $76.09 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.66. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.35 and a twelve month high of $92.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The business services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.16% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ManpowerGroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 4.1%. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Donald O. Mondano sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total transaction of $116,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,246.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

Featured Stories

