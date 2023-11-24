MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lessened its position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,165 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.35% of MarketAxess worth $34,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MKTX. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in MarketAxess by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 72 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. BOKF NA acquired a new position in MarketAxess during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in MarketAxess during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in MarketAxess during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

MarketAxess Price Performance

Shares of MKTX opened at $234.22 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $224.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $248.06. The stock has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.54, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.91. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $200.01 and a one year high of $399.78.

MarketAxess Announces Dividend

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46. The business had revenue of $172.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.32 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 21.86%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MKTX has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $330.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $260.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $206.00 to $203.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $278.00 to $246.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MarketAxess has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $272.27.

Get Our Latest Research Report on MKTX

About MarketAxess

(Free Report)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed-income securities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.