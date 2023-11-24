Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) Price Target Raised to $8.00

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Free Report) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on MQ. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Marqeta from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $7.50 price objective on shares of Marqeta in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Marqeta from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Marqeta from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Marqeta from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $6.75.

Shares of MQ stock opened at $6.22 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.74 and its 200 day moving average is $5.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.95 and a beta of 1.72. Marqeta has a 12-month low of $3.46 and a 12-month high of $7.51.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi purchased a new position in Marqeta during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marqeta during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marqeta during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Marqeta in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in Marqeta in the first quarter valued at $52,000. 58.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, financial technology, embedded finance solutions, and large financial institution.

