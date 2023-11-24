Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) Shares Down 1.9%

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $78.75 and last traded at $78.88. 64,145 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 449,007 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on VAC shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $187.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Bank of America lowered Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $131.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.86.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Stock Down 2.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.29.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.99). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.92%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 194.1% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 83.27% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

