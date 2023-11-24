Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Mastech Digital Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of MHH opened at $8.68 on Tuesday. Mastech Digital has a fifty-two week low of $7.50 and a fifty-two week high of $14.61. The company has a market cap of $100.69 million, a P/E ratio of -289.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.57.

Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.03). Mastech Digital had a positive return on equity of 5.44% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The company had revenue of $47.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.44 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Mastech Digital will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Mastech Digital by 86.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 25,002 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Mastech Digital by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 147,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 9,890 shares during the period. Capital Management Corp VA boosted its stake in Mastech Digital by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 570,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,034,000 after purchasing an additional 104,262 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mastech Digital by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 93,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 17,439 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Mastech Digital by 77.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,989 shares during the period. 16.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

