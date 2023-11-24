Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHHFree Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Mastech Digital Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of MHH opened at $8.68 on Tuesday. Mastech Digital has a fifty-two week low of $7.50 and a fifty-two week high of $14.61. The company has a market cap of $100.69 million, a P/E ratio of -289.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.57.

Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHHGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.03). Mastech Digital had a positive return on equity of 5.44% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The company had revenue of $47.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.44 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Mastech Digital will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Mastech Digital

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Mastech Digital by 86.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 25,002 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Mastech Digital by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 147,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 9,890 shares during the period. Capital Management Corp VA boosted its stake in Mastech Digital by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 570,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,034,000 after purchasing an additional 104,262 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mastech Digital by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 93,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 17,439 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Mastech Digital by 77.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,989 shares during the period. 16.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mastech Digital Company Profile

Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

Featured Articles

