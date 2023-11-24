Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Mastech Digital Trading Up 2.8 %
Shares of MHH opened at $8.68 on Tuesday. Mastech Digital has a fifty-two week low of $7.50 and a fifty-two week high of $14.61. The company has a market cap of $100.69 million, a P/E ratio of -289.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.57.
Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.03). Mastech Digital had a positive return on equity of 5.44% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The company had revenue of $47.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.44 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Mastech Digital will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.
