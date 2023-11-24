Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Bought by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 138,568 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises about 0.7% of B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $54,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Mastercard by 1.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 800,371 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $314,782,000 after purchasing an additional 14,963 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 1.4% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,091,807 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $429,419,000 after purchasing an additional 15,603 shares in the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the second quarter worth about $2,365,000. Martin Currie Ltd. grew its stake in Mastercard by 18.7% in the second quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 241,499 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $94,982,000 after purchasing an additional 38,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the second quarter worth about $3,643,000. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mastercard news, Director Richard K. Davis purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $390.96 per share, for a total transaction of $390,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,809,123.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, Director Richard K. Davis purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $390.96 per share, for a total transaction of $390,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,809,123.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hai Ling sold 3,324 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.23, for a total transaction of $1,346,984.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,162,465.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 533,424 shares of company stock worth $206,051,295. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mastercard Price Performance

NYSE:MA traded up $1.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $411.94. 335,322 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,641,323. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $336.43 and a one year high of $418.60. The company has a market capitalization of $386.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $394.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $392.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.18. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.83% and a net margin of 44.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 9th were given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Mastercard from $440.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $433.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $450.09.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

