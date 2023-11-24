Medallion Bank (NASDAQ:MBNKP) Trading 1.7% Higher

Medallion Bank (NASDAQ:MBNKP – Get Free Report) shares traded up 1.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $22.89 and last traded at $22.89. 380 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 1,709 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.50.

Medallion Bank Stock Up 1.7 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.08.

Get Medallion Bank alerts:

Medallion Bank Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.74%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Medallion Bank

About Medallion Bank

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Medallion Bank stock. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Medallion Bank ( NASDAQ:MBNKP Free Report ) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,391 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Medallion Bank were worth $2,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Medallion Bank, an industrial bank, originates consumer loans, raises deposits, and conducts other banking activities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Recreation Lending, Home Improvement Lending, and Other. It provides consumer loans to purchase recreational vehicles, boats, and trailers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Medallion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medallion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.