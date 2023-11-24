Medallion Bank (NASDAQ:MBNKP) Trading 1.7% Higher

Medallion Bank (NASDAQ:MBNKP – Get Free Report) shares traded up 1.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $22.89 and last traded at $22.89. 380 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 1,709 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.50.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.08.
Medallion Bank Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.74%.
About Medallion Bank
Medallion Bank, an industrial bank, originates consumer loans, raises deposits, and conducts other banking activities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Recreation Lending, Home Improvement Lending, and Other. It provides consumer loans to purchase recreational vehicles, boats, and trailers.
