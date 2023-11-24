MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

MediciNova Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of MNOV stock opened at $1.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.20 million, a PE ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.19. MediciNova has a 52 week low of $1.71 and a 52 week high of $2.73.

Get MediciNova alerts:

Institutional Trading of MediciNova

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in MediciNova in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of MediciNova by 93.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 10,852 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of MediciNova in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in MediciNova during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in MediciNova during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 10.97% of the company’s stock.

About MediciNova

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. It is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological and other disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MediciNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediciNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.