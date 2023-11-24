Megastar Development (CVE:MDV) Trading 10% Higher

Megastar Development Corp. (CVE:MDV – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 10% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. 3,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 43,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.
The stock has a market cap of C$6.61 million and a P/E ratio of -15.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.11.
Megastar Development Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores for, and develops base and gold mineral properties in Canada and Mexico. It owns a 100% interest in the Ralleau copper-zinc property that comprises 59 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 3,324 hectares located in Quevillon, Quebec.
