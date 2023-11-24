Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) Shares Bought by Capital Research Global Investors

Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,301,225 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors’ holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment were worth $199,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 10,601,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194,015 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 52.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,078,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,190,000 after acquiring an additional 3,117,633 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 6.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,314,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,881,000 after acquiring an additional 463,882 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the first quarter valued at about $38,248,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 31.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,058,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,008,000 after acquiring an additional 979,918 shares during the last quarter. 39.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.83.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MLCO opened at $7.30 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.76. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a twelve month low of $6.55 and a twelve month high of $14.45.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.52) EPS. Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 320.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

