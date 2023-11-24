Mercia Asset Management (LON:MERC) Receives Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Mercia Asset Management (LON:MERC – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a GBX 61 ($0.76) price target on the stock.
Mercia Asset Management Price Performance
Mercia Asset Management stock opened at GBX 27.50 ($0.34) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £122.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,750.00 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 5.34, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 23.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 25.40. Mercia Asset Management has a 52 week low of GBX 21 ($0.26) and a 52 week high of GBX 35 ($0.44).
About Mercia Asset Management
