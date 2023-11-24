Mercia Asset Management (LON:MERC) Receives Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Mercia Asset Management (LON:MERC – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a GBX 61 ($0.76) price target on the stock.

Mercia Asset Management stock opened at GBX 27.50 ($0.34) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £122.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,750.00 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 5.34, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 23.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 25.40. Mercia Asset Management has a 52 week low of GBX 21 ($0.26) and a 52 week high of GBX 35 ($0.44).

Mercia Asset Management PLC is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in incubation, seed EIS, early stage, emerging growth, mid venture, late stage and growth capital investments. It invests in technology focusing on sectors such as digital entertainment, consumer services, media, retailing, energy, healthcare, industrials, materials, real estate, telecommunication services, gaming, internet, software, electronics and hardware, advanced materials, transportation, biosciences, engineering and specialist manufacturing, and life sciences.

