Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Acquired by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 241,389 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,502 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $27,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 468,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,068,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631 shares during the period. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.9% during the second quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Stableford Capital II LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at about $2,290,000. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,405,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 358,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,405,000 after acquiring an additional 72,333 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $4,602,729.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,738,572.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $4,602,729.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,738,572.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total transaction of $213,052.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,862,394.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of MRK traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $101.90. 1,530,714 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,433,732. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.91. The company has a market capitalization of $258.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.49, a PEG ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.36 and a twelve month high of $119.65.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.19. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 18.26%. The company had revenue of $16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on MRK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, October 20th. TheStreet lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.14.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Featured Stories

