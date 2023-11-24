Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Sold by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,332 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 3,012 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $24,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of META. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 1.6% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,060 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Little House Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.5% during the second quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 6,443 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 1,127 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 3,255 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 2,331 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.01, for a total value of $9,467,322.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.45, for a total transaction of $193,261.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,255,319. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.01, for a total value of $9,467,322.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 260,448 shares of company stock valued at $85,013,020 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Meta Platforms stock traded down $4.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $337.38. The company had a trading volume of 3,394,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,018,482. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $314.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $295.15. The company has a market cap of $867.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.21. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.38 and a twelve month high of $342.92.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The company had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

META has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. CICC Research assumed coverage on Meta Platforms in a report on Monday, August 28th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $356.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.53.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

