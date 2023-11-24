Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,015,749 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 62,827 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $578,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,060 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Little House Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.5% during the second quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 6,443 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. McLean Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 3.2% during the second quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 1,127 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.1% during the second quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 3,255 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 1.7% in the second quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 2,331 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.60, for a total transaction of $8,699,595.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.48, for a total value of $191,579.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,667,822.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.60, for a total transaction of $8,699,595.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 260,448 shares of company stock valued at $85,013,020. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 1.2 %

META stock traded down $4.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $337.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,705,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,013,445. The company has a market capitalization of $867.28 billion, a PE ratio of 30.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $314.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $295.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.38 and a 12 month high of $342.92.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The firm had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on META shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $435.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $385.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $349.53.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Meta Platforms

About Meta Platforms

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.