MetLife Investment Management LLC Decreases Stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,028 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $5,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter worth $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 177.6% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. 78.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In other news, VP Jeffery D. Schwartz sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total transaction of $128,740.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 55,174 shares in the company, valued at $3,551,550.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 19.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE MKC opened at $66.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $17.75 billion, a PE ratio of 27.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.69. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a one year low of $59.13 and a one year high of $94.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.07.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 3rd. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 14.15%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MKC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on McCormick & Company, Incorporated

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

(Free Report)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.