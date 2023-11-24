MetLife Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,527 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $5,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CLX. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 18.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 6.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 276.6% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after buying an additional 6,844 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 0.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 683,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,073,000 after buying an additional 5,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 81.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 24,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after buying an additional 10,981 shares during the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Clorox in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on Clorox from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Clorox from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Clorox from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Clorox from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clorox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.53.

Clorox Price Performance

CLX stock opened at $140.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $129.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.80. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $114.68 and a 52-week high of $178.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 206.64, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.92, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.69. Clorox had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 195.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Clorox’s payout ratio is 705.89%.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

