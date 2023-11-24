MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $5.47 Million Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,021 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 2,297 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $5,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Forum Financial Management LP increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 7,067 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,639 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 50,213 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 75,325 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,166 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of LUV opened at $24.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.21. Southwest Airlines Co. has a twelve month low of $21.91 and a twelve month high of $40.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.13. The firm has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.95, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.16.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The airline reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 5.08%. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LUV. Bank of America lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.06.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a total fleet of 770 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Further Reading

