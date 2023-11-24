MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $5.92 Million Stock Position in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) by 96.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,547 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,883 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Churchill Downs worth $5,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 11,050.0% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. 72.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Churchill Downs alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $148.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $146.00 target price on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $155.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Churchill Downs presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.81.

Churchill Downs Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ CHDN opened at $120.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $114.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.61. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 1 year low of $101.89 and a 1 year high of $150.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $572.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.55 million. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 49.33%. The business’s revenue was up 49.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Churchill Downs Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.382 per share. This is a boost from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.36. This represents a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Churchill Downs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.64%.

About Churchill Downs

(Free Report)

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming segments. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.