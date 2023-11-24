MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $6.12 Million Stock Position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,032 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,373 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $6,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 79,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,126,000 after buying an additional 15,758 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 33,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,438,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 2nd quarter worth $270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In related news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.43, for a total value of $974,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,930,769.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $819,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 94,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,911,055. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.43, for a total transaction of $974,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,930,769.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,302 shares of company stock worth $3,094,672. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RCL. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $127.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $137.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $102.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.93.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of RCL stock opened at $104.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $91.75 and its 200-day moving average is $94.18. The stock has a market cap of $26.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.80 and a beta of 2.45. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 52-week low of $47.91 and a 52-week high of $112.95.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 34.59%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 13, 2023, it operated 64 ships. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

