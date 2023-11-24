MetLife Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,184 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $6,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 2.9% in the second quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 7,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 45,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,295,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cardinal Health Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of CAH opened at $105.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.10 billion, a PE ratio of 173.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.05. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.53 and a fifty-two week high of $106.35.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $54.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.85 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.07% and a negative return on equity of 60.27%. Cardinal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.5006 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 327.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cardinal Health

In other Cardinal Health news, CEO Deborah Weitzman sold 6,712 shares of Cardinal Health stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.81, for a total value of $602,804.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,969,781.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cardinal Health Profile

(Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

