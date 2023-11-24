MetLife Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its position in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,569 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Aramark were worth $6,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Aramark by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,774,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,923,000 after purchasing an additional 12,562,434 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Aramark by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,758,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,271,000 after buying an additional 302,698 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in shares of Aramark by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 13,204,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,722,000 after buying an additional 1,283,627 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Aramark by 1,042.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,850,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,228,000 after buying an additional 11,725,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Aramark by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 11,237,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,316,000 after buying an additional 409,000 shares during the last quarter.

ARMK has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Aramark from $33.93 to $36.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Aramark from $47.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Aramark from $47.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Aramark from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Aramark from $50.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.50.

ARMK stock opened at $28.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.59. Aramark has a 52 week low of $23.55 and a 52 week high of $33.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. Aramark had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Aramark will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 27th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.19%.

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

