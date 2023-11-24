MetLife Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 568 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $5,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 183 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 64.1% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 338 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 82.5% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 365 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadridge Financial Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Christopher John Perry sold 12,834 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.45, for a total transaction of $2,392,899.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 77,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,422,280.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, President Christopher John Perry sold 12,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.45, for a total value of $2,392,899.30. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 77,352 shares in the company, valued at $14,422,280.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Keir D. Gumbs sold 3,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.61, for a total value of $665,996.31. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,543,713.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,204 shares of company stock worth $8,745,671. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE BR opened at $186.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $21.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.16 and a beta of 0.96. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $131.83 and a one year high of $189.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $179.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.04.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.48% and a net margin of 10.81%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.84%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.