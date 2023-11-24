Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Stake Boosted by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 700,755 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,963 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.06% of Micron Technology worth $44,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Studio Investment Management LLC increased its position in Micron Technology by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 21,367 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Schear Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Micron Technology by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,022 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Micron Technology by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Micron Technology by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,393 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,739,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its position in Micron Technology by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 9,117 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $2,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 582,862 shares in the company, valued at $40,800,340. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $2,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 582,862 shares in the company, valued at $40,800,340. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 3,508 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total value of $244,542.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 155,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,829,587.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 148,390 shares of company stock worth $10,491,333. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MU has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $46.00 to $58.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.75.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

MU stock opened at $77.10 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.43 and a twelve month high of $78.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 4.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.50 and a 200-day moving average of $67.95.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 11.65% and a negative net margin of 37.53%. The firm’s revenue was down 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th were issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -8.61%.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

