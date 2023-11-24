MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXU) Stock Price Up 0%

Shares of MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXU – Get Free Report) were up 0% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $28.82 and last traded at $28.26. Approximately 918,770 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 76% from the average daily volume of 521,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.25.

MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.40.

