MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:NRGD) Shares Down 0.1%

MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:NRGD – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $239.16 and last traded at $239.16. 41,463 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 47,173 shares. The stock had previously closed at $239.43.

MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $225.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $273.98.

Institutional Trading of MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:NRGD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 260,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 1,301.18% of MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN as of its most recent SEC filing.

Further Reading

