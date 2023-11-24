MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) EVP Wei-Ming Shao Sells 1,000 Shares

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.51, for a total transaction of $507,510.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,902.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Wei-Ming Shao also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 15th, Wei-Ming Shao sold 500 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.88, for a total transaction of $250,440.00.

MSTR stock opened at $507.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 52 week low of $132.56 and a 52 week high of $535.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $394.24 and its 200 day moving average is $364.22. The firm has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 393.71 and a beta of 2.42.

MicroStrategy ( NASDAQ:MSTR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The software maker reported ($8.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($9.72). MicroStrategy had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The business had revenue of $129.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.96) EPS. MicroStrategy’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $513.00 to $554.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of MicroStrategy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MicroStrategy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $420.80.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSTR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in MicroStrategy by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 888,222 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $431,960,000 after acquiring an additional 237,109 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in MicroStrategy by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,858 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 99,930 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in MicroStrategy in the 1st quarter worth $41,969,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in MicroStrategy in the 1st quarter worth $20,519,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MicroStrategy by 103.3% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 61,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.44% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise analytics software platform that enables users to create visualizations, customize apps, and embed analytics directly into workflows; and MicroStrategy Cloud Environment, a managed software-as-a-service solution, which offers always-on threat monitoring and enables rapid analytics development and deployment to deliver security and data privacy requirements.

