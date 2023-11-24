Microwave Filter (OTCMKTS:MFCO) Stock Price Down 10%

Shares of Microwave Filter Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MFCO – Get Free Report) fell 10% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.45 and last traded at $0.45. 5,807 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 26% from the average session volume of 4,618 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.50.
Microwave Filter Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.58.
Microwave Filter Company Profile
Microwave Filter Company, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electronic filters for radio and microwave frequencies primarily in the United States. It manufactures RF filters and related components for eliminating interference and facilitating signal processing for cable television, broadcast, commercial and military communications, avionics, radar, navigation, and defense markets.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Microwave Filter
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Feel like buying the dip on Best Buy? Your gut may be right
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Nvidia’s earnings, dominance, growth and global challenges
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- This internet stock is a must-have for your portfolio for 2024
Receive News & Ratings for Microwave Filter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microwave Filter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.