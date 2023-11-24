Microwave Filter (OTCMKTS:MFCO) Stock Price Down 10%

Shares of Microwave Filter Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MFCO – Get Free Report) fell 10% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.45 and last traded at $0.45. 5,807 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 26% from the average session volume of 4,618 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.50.

Microwave Filter Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.58.

Microwave Filter Company Profile

Microwave Filter Company, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electronic filters for radio and microwave frequencies primarily in the United States. It manufactures RF filters and related components for eliminating interference and facilitating signal processing for cable television, broadcast, commercial and military communications, avionics, radar, navigation, and defense markets.

Further Reading

