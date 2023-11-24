Mind Gym (LON:MIND) Trading Down 4.9%

Mind Gym plc (LON:MIND – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 4.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 37 ($0.46) and last traded at GBX 38.50 ($0.48). Approximately 10,091 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 18,851 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 40.50 ($0.51).

Mind Gym Trading Down 3.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.60. The company has a market cap of £37.37 million, a PE ratio of 1,283.33 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 44.23 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 53.53.

Mind Gym Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mind Gym plc operates as a behavioural science company in the United Kingdom, Singapore, the United States, and Canada. It offers research, strategic advice, management and employee development, employee communication, and related services. The company provides various solutions for performance management; leadership development; diversity, equity, and inclusion; onboarding; personal effectiveness; respect; customer services; change; and ethics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mind Gym Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mind Gym and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.