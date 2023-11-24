Mizuho Begins Coverage on Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN)

Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $20.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Northland Securities downgraded Maxeon Solar Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.13.

Shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies stock opened at $4.67 on Tuesday. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $4.66 and a fifty-two week high of $38.91. The firm has a market cap of $245.32 million, a PE ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($2.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($1.35). Maxeon Solar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 115.75% and a negative net margin of 13.56%. The business had revenue of $227.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.09) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Maxeon Solar Technologies will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAXN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 115.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 58,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 31,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,237,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,920,000 after buying an additional 249,530 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Maxeon Solar Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $254,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Maxeon Solar Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $433,000.

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

