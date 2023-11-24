Mizuho Initiates Coverage on Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $131.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ENPH. HSBC lowered Enphase Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on Enphase Energy from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Enphase Energy from $180.00 to $158.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Enphase Energy from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Enphase Energy from $190.00 to $113.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $178.17.

ENPH opened at $100.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Enphase Energy has a 12 month low of $73.49 and a 12 month high of $339.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $104.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.76.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.13. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 63.06% and a net margin of 21.08%. The company had revenue of $551.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.27 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Enphase Energy news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers purchased 32,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $122.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,001,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,459,152. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers bought 32,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $122.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,001,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,459,152. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman bought 1,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $90.23 per share, for a total transaction of $100,877.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,272,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,773,913.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 101.9% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 51,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,201,000 after purchasing an additional 26,045 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 66.6% in the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 3,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 28.7% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 3,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $478,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.05% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

