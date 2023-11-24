Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Bought by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 236,437 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,299 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $17,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Weiss Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 65,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,778,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 0.6% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,960,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,765,000 after acquiring an additional 37,543 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Mondelez International by 4.3% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 489,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,724,000 after acquiring an additional 20,341 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the second quarter worth about $10,451,000. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,241,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,667,000 after purchasing an additional 41,116 shares during the period. 76.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Mondelez International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.11.

NASDAQ MDLZ traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.52. 239,882 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,237,958. The company has a market cap of $97.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.36. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.75 and a 1-year high of $78.59.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The business had revenue of $9.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

