Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Price Target Raised to $58.00 at Piper Sandler

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $50.00 to $58.00 in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on MNST. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They set a buy rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Monday, August 14th. They set a buy rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $60.77.

Monster Beverage stock opened at $55.22 on Monday. Monster Beverage has a 1 year low of $47.13 and a 1 year high of $60.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.83.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 22.62% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Monster Beverage will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Monster Beverage announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 8th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Monster Beverage news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 2,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.39, for a total transaction of $110,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,270 shares in the company, valued at $4,390,765.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 131.8% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 508,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,426,000 after acquiring an additional 288,919 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage during the second quarter worth approximately $6,379,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Monster Beverage by 584.9% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 115,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,216,000 after buying an additional 98,294 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Monster Beverage by 97.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 668,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,109,000 after buying an additional 330,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in Monster Beverage by 99.6% during the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 238,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,882,000 after buying an additional 119,020 shares during the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

