Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF) Shares Bought by Almitas Capital LLC

Almitas Capital LLC grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF – Free Report) by 127.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,425 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 27,125 shares during the period. Almitas Capital LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund were worth $658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Elequin Securities LLC raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Elequin Securities LLC now owns 4,524 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 25.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,320 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund during the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund during the fourth quarter worth $145,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $141,000.

Shares of NYSE CAF traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.12. 22,688 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,861. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.66. Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.63 and a 12-month high of $16.80.

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund Company Profile

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc It is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. The fund invests in the public equity markets of China. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

