Morgan Stanley Cuts American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Price Target to $13.00

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential downside of 22.57% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AEO. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised shares of American Eagle Outfitters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $12.50 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.09.

NYSE:AEO opened at $16.79 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.17 and its 200-day moving average is $14.76. American Eagle Outfitters has a 12 month low of $9.95 and a 12 month high of $20.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.50.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $510,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,951,803. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,721,106 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $350,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,617 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 0.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,228,744 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $379,394,000 after buying an additional 117,903 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 15.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,571,205 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $170,967,000 after buying an additional 2,369,726 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 14.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,541,553 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $124,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 7.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,243,454 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $85,473,000 after acquiring an additional 488,571 shares during the last quarter. 90.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections.

