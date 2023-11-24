Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Holdings Raised by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 68.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 379,942 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 154,886 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.23% of Motorola Solutions worth $111,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 159.5% during the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 480 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 3,151 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 237.2% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 44,255 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,979,000 after buying an additional 31,130 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 254.1% during the second quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 100,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,387,000 after buying an additional 71,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 19.9% during the first quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,838 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

MSI opened at $319.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.31, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $289.98 and a 200-day moving average of $287.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.51. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $251.00 and a 12-month high of $322.53.

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.18. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 668.00% and a net margin of 17.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.59%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MSI shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $329.00 to $322.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com cut Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 11th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research note on Monday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $320.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $312.57.

In other news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 5,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total transaction of $1,790,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,156,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Jason J. Winkler sold 5,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.29, for a total transaction of $1,726,720.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,055,212.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 5,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total value of $1,790,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,156,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,506 shares of company stock worth $23,359,370 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

