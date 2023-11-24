MSP Recovery (NASDAQ:LIFW) Trading Down 6.8%

MSP Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFW – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 6.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.91 and last traded at $5.11. 964,114 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 8,691,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.48.

MSP Recovery Stock Up 0.4 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.42 and a 200 day moving average of $3.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

MSP Recovery (NASDAQ:LIFW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $68.00 by ($69.06). MSP Recovery had a negative net margin of 268.17% and a negative return on equity of 19.47%. The company had revenue of $0.44 million for the quarter.

In related news, insider Frank Carlos Quesada bought 274,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,510,987.50. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 280,281 shares in the company, valued at $1,541,545.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other MSP Recovery news, CEO John Hasan Ruiz acquired 467,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.07 per share, for a total transaction of $500,000.30. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 474,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $507,383.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Frank Carlos Quesada acquired 274,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,510,987.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 280,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,541,545.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIFW. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSP Recovery in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in MSP Recovery during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in MSP Recovery in the second quarter worth about $46,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MSP Recovery in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MSP Recovery during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. 6.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MSP Recovery, Inc, doing business as LifeWallet, operates as a healthcare recoveries and data analytics company in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers claims recovery services, including services to related parties or third parties to assist entities with pursuit of claims recovery rights.

