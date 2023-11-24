MSP Recovery (NASDAQ:LIFW) Trading Down 6.8%

MSP Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFW – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 6.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.91 and last traded at $5.11. 964,114 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 8,691,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.48.
MSP Recovery Stock Up 0.4 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.42 and a 200 day moving average of $3.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.
MSP Recovery (NASDAQ:LIFW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $68.00 by ($69.06). MSP Recovery had a negative net margin of 268.17% and a negative return on equity of 19.47%. The company had revenue of $0.44 million for the quarter.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIFW. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSP Recovery in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in MSP Recovery during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in MSP Recovery in the second quarter worth about $46,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MSP Recovery in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MSP Recovery during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. 6.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
MSP Recovery, Inc, doing business as LifeWallet, operates as a healthcare recoveries and data analytics company in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers claims recovery services, including services to related parties or third parties to assist entities with pursuit of claims recovery rights.
