New Found Gold (CVE:NFG) Trading Down 1.6%

New Found Gold Corp. (CVE:NFG – Get Free Report) was down 1.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$4.94 and last traded at C$4.98. Approximately 73,590 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 133,321 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.06.

The company has a market capitalization of C$927.80 million, a P/E ratio of -10.89 and a beta of 0.69.

About New Found Gold

New Found Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in the Provinces of Newfoundland and Labrador, and Ontario. The company primarily explores for gold deposit. It holds 100% interests in the Queensway project that includes 94 mineral licenses and 6,649 claims covering an area of 166,225 hectares of land located near Gander, Newfoundland; and the Lucky Strike project comprising 11,684 hectares located in Kirkland Lake, Ontario.

