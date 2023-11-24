New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Stock Price Up 4.9%

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Get Free Report) shares rose 4.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $76.34 and last traded at $75.35. Approximately 805,531 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 1,763,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.85.

A number of equities analysts have commented on EDU shares. StockNews.com raised shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $42.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company.

The company has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.43 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.15.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 306.7% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 22,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 13.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. 89.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Educational Materials and Distribution.

