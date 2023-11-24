New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Shares Acquired by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Free Report) by 94.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,070 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,173 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in New Relic were worth $6,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in New Relic by 80.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 163,988 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,347,000 after purchasing an additional 72,859 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of New Relic in the second quarter valued at $80,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of New Relic during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,869,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of New Relic by 116.2% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,633 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of New Relic during the first quarter worth $1,097,000. Institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of New Relic stock opened at $86.99 on Friday. New Relic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.30 and a 12-month high of $87.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.62 and a beta of 0.84.

New Relic ( NYSE:NEWR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.12. New Relic had a negative net margin of 14.92% and a negative return on equity of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $242.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. New Relic’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that New Relic, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on NEWR shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of New Relic from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of New Relic in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of New Relic in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of New Relic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $113.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on New Relic from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.77.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, delivers a software platform for customers to collect telemetry data and derive insights from that data in a unified front-end application. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data.

