New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on NEWR. Robert W. Baird lowered New Relic from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $92.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of New Relic from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. DA Davidson cut shares of New Relic from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of New Relic from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded New Relic from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $95.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $84.77.

Shares of NEWR stock opened at $86.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.62 and a beta of 0.84. New Relic has a twelve month low of $50.30 and a twelve month high of $87.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.65.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $242.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.58 million. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 12.82% and a negative net margin of 14.92%. New Relic’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that New Relic will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JANA Partners Management LP purchased a new stake in New Relic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $275,305,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in shares of New Relic by 371.3% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 567,760 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,612,000 after acquiring an additional 447,292 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of New Relic by 208.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 76,864 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,581,000 after acquiring an additional 51,950 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in New Relic by 52.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 457,011 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,129,000 after acquiring an additional 157,899 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in New Relic in the third quarter worth $8,030,000. 85.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, delivers a software platform for customers to collect telemetry data and derive insights from that data in a unified front-end application. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data.

